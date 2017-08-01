JW Marriott debuts in Muscat

The JW Marriott Muscat in Oman has officially opened its doors, welcoming leisure and business travellers alike.

Located in the Sultanate’s Madinat Al-Irfan development project, the property is part of the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) precinct. Linked directly to the OCEC, the hotel is also close to Muscat Old Town, the Royal Opera House, Old Souq and Mattrah Corniche.

The five-star hotel features 304 guest rooms, along with a JW spa, a sauna, steam room, fitness centre, three outdoor pools and two courts for various sports.

Its F&B venues include the all-day dining eatery Kitchen 7, along with Pink Salt, Tonika, Butter Buns and the Catch pool bar. Choices range from Asian, Middle Eastern, and flame-grilled food to traditional gastropub cuisine.

For MICE travellers, JW Marriott Muscat has 2,500 sqm of banqueting space fitted with modern technology. Business travellers can use any of the two ball rooms or six meeting rooms for events, conferences, social events or weddings.

Connecting to the OCEC, the hotel features Oman’s largest executive lounge and also a lounge exclusively for airline crew.

JW Marriott VP & global brand leader Mitzi Gaskins said: “The debut of JW Marriott in Muscat marks an exciting milestone for the brand in the Middle East and Africa as we continue to grow our footprint and deliver an elevated and warm luxury experience.”

They continued: “The hotel’s extensive offerings encourage guests to live in the present and pursue their best selves while immersing themselves in the culturally authentic experiences of this enchanting city.”