JW Marriott debuts in Muscat

Hospitality
News
JW Marriott debuts in Muscat
For MICE travellers, JW Marriott Muscat has 2,500 sqm of banqueting space
Published: 19 February 2020 - 9:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The JW Marriott Muscat in Oman has officially opened its doors, welcoming leisure and business travellers alike.

Located in the Sultanate’s Madinat Al-Irfan development project, the property is part of the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) precinct. Linked directly to the OCEC, the hotel is also close to Muscat Old Town, the Royal Opera House, Old Souq and Mattrah Corniche.

The five-star hotel features 304 guest rooms, along with a JW spa, a sauna, steam room, fitness centre, three outdoor pools and two courts for various sports.

Its F&B venues include the all-day dining eatery Kitchen 7, along with Pink Salt, Tonika, Butter Buns and the Catch pool bar. Choices range from Asian, Middle Eastern, and flame-grilled food to traditional gastropub cuisine.

For MICE travellers, JW Marriott Muscat has 2,500 sqm of banqueting space fitted with modern technology. Business travellers can use any of the two ball rooms or six meeting rooms for events, conferences, social events or weddings.

Connecting to the OCEC, the hotel features Oman’s largest executive lounge and also a lounge exclusively for airline crew.

JW Marriott VP & global brand leader Mitzi Gaskins said: “The debut of JW Marriott in Muscat marks an exciting milestone for the brand in the Middle East and Africa as we continue to grow our footprint and deliver an elevated and warm luxury experience.”

They continued: “The hotel’s extensive offerings encourage guests to live in the present and pursue their best selves while immersing themselves in the culturally authentic experiences of this enchanting city.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

DuPont announces new leadership
    ENOC Group demonstrates leadership in HSE performance
      GE successfully deliver electrical solutions to Shell’s petrochemical plant in the Netherlands
        Oman named as partner for ITB Berlin 2020
          Versalis to unveil chemical recycling towards infinitely recyclable plastic

            More related galleries

            Photos: First day of Gulfood 2020 kicks off
              Photos: The spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
                Gallery: The five most powerful people in the upstream sector
                  Photos: Treehouse at Taj Dubai unveils new cocktail menu
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week