Region’s first plant-based water bottle unveiled

The region’s first plant-based water bottle has been launched. Announced by regional F&B company Agthia Group, the Al Ain Plant Bottle is made from 100% plant-based materials.

State news agency WAM said bottle was unveiled at a press conference on the side lines of Gulfood 2020 during the UAE Innovation Month.

A strong stride towards sustainability, the bottle is biodegradable and compostable within 80 days, helping reduce the region’s CO2 footprint.

The bottle is made by converting plants into polymer materials obtained from the fermentation of sugars in plant matter. The end result is a plastic-like material made without any petroleum.

Minister of Climate Change and Environment Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said: "We are proud of the role Emirati private businesses play in supporting our nationwide drive towards sustainability. We hope to see more businesses across all sectors with the same level of awareness and commitment to reducing their footprint to ensure that the UAE remains sustainable well into the future."

"Innovation is at the heart of the country’s transition to the circular economy. The launch of Al Ain’s plant-based water bottle and Agthia’s other sustainability initiatives during the UAE Innovation Month is a prime example of how innovation can go a long way in driving environmental sustainability. I applaud Agthia for its strong commitment to integrating sustainability as a core value across its operations," the minister added.