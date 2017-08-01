Sheikh Mohammed tours Gulfood 2020

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai has recently been given a tour of the Gulfood 2020 exhibition.

Reported by state news agency WAM, His Highness spoke about the growing importance of food security in the UAE, highlighting the establishment of a food security portfolio recently.

During his tour of the 1,000,000 sqft exhibition, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the industry’s latest products, equipment and F&B storage systems.

Speaking about food security, the Dubai Ruler noted that the issue “lies at the heart of the country’s national strategy.”

His Highness continued: "Food security is a central issue the country has directed a paramount importance to during the latest government formation, which included an entire portfolio dedicated to food security."

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s tour of the space for the five-day event comes shortly after the UAE’s inaugural meeting of the Emirates Food Security Council.

The Council works to consider policies, plans and programmes to aid the country’s food security sector. Considerations include preparation for emergencies and crises, strategic stocks of food, local agricultural production, food safety, international investment, diversification of food import stocks and nutrition.