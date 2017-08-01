State of Victoria brings 40 suppliers to Gulfood 2020

The UAE imports more than A$339 million worth of food and fibre from the state
Published: 19 February 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Australia’s largest food and fibre exporter, the State of Victoria, has entered Gulfood with a delegation of 40 suppliers.

The suppliers are at the exhibition to show the quality of dairy, meat and prepared food products from the Australian state, as well as scout out potential buyers from the MENA region.

The Victorian Government Stand features a number of brands highlighting the state’s global food innovation efforts. The State of Victoria makes up more than half of the total Australian representation at Gulfood, with staff from the trade and investment team present to help bring in business.

The State of Victoria said in a release that Victorian exports in the industry to the MENA region are valued at more than A$1 billion in 2018/19. Lamb exports to Kuwait grew by A$19 million last year, while the UAE imports more than A$339 million worth of food and fibre from the state.

Australia’s minister for consumer affairs and suburban development Marlene Kairouz explained: “The United Arab Emirates is one of Victoria’s most important food and fibre export markets, worth A$339 million in export value to our state in the last financial year.”

She continued: “International food and fibre trade events like Gulfood are critical to the success of our agriculture sector and we are working together with industry to reach our ambitious target of growing Victoria’s food and fibre exports.”

Gulfood 2020 runs from February 16 until February 20, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
