Taiwan goes 100% halal at Gulfood 2020

Gulfood 2020 will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre from February 16 to 20
Published: 19 February 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Led by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affair and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), 20 Taiwanese vendors have entered Gulfood meeting all halal regulations.

Exhibitors include King Car Food with Mr. Brown can coffee, Chi Mei Frozen Food, Royal Family with mochi and Young Sun Frozen with edamame.

Food products at the Taiwan Pavillion include biscuits, seafood, popcorn, dressings, frozen food, vacuum fried fruit, vegetables, rice, tea, edamame and coffee.

Though a non-Muslim country, Taiwan has been developing its halal food industry in recent years to appeal to a wider set of demographics from around the world.

Gulfood 2020 takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre from February 16 to 20.


