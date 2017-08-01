UAE companies win big at Gulfood Innovation Awards 2020

UAE-based companies excelled at the recent Gulfood Innovation Awards 2020, together taking home awards in seven of the 12 categories.

Part of the 25th Gulfood exhibition, the awards recognised “F&B breakthroughs” across a wide selection of brands and products.

According to Gulfood, there were more than 500 entries for the awards this year.

Winning the award for the ‘Most Innovative Hot Beverage’ was IFFCO, the UAE-based multi-food products group, for its Karak chai camel milk.

IFFCO CEO Digvijay Sharma said: “Our Karak chai has proven very popular and we hope our camel milk variant will have the same success, especially now it’s won a prestigious Gulfood Innovation Award. We believe our product range appeals to local and regional consumers and we look forward to bringing out more innovative products in-line with our regional expansion.”

Following IFFCO was Global Food Industries winning two awards, its protein pea, quinoa and kale burger won the company the ‘Most Innovative Halal Food’ accolade. Meanwhile, its chicken, quinoa and kale burger earnt the company the ‘Most Innovative Meat or Poultry Product’ award.

Global Food Industries CEO Jacek Plewa shared: “These awards underline the outstanding efforts of our team over the last five years. Winning two awards highlight that we are on the right track with our product range and that we are responding to the changing needs of modern consumers.”

Foodservice distributor Bidfood Middle East received the ‘Most Innovative Frozen or Chilled Food’ award for its Haagen-Dazs Barista Line. While the country’s New Country Healthcare was given the ‘Best New Product Development’ and ‘Most Innovative Baked Product’ awards.

Bidfood Middle East regional sales manager, food services Wissam Menkara stated: “We are always looking to offer unique flavors and ingredient to our customers, and we are committed to offering innovative products that distinguish us from competitors in a competitive market category.”

New Country Healthcare MD Dr. Nael Al Koudsi concluded: “Winning two Gulfood Innovation Awards evidences our mission to bring new and healthy products to the UAE and GCC market. We strive to be as innovative as possible and these awards encourage us to believe that the sky is the limit.”

Gulfood 2020 runs from February 16 until February 20, taking place at the Dubai World Trade Centre.