Upfield pushes plant-based products at Gulfood 2020

Plant-based packaged goods leader Upfield has entered Gulfood 2020 showing its updated portfolio of plant-based products and dairy free products.

Catering to the growing number of environmentally-aware consumers, Upfield highlighted items such as dairy free, plant-based Flora Plant Butter, Flora Plant Cream and Flora Portion Packs.

Other unveilings included Flora Frying Solution, Flora Corn Oil and Atlis Olive Oil. Plant-based items were later used for live cooking demostrations.

Beyond its product showcases, the company has also been holding panel discussions shedding light on the health benefits of plant-based diets and sustainable meal choices.

Upfield MENA GM Reinier Weerman explained: “With the global plant-based F&B market expected to climb sharply in value by 2025 according to figures posted in a Fortune Business Insights report, the Middle East’s role in this growth story would be crucial.”

Weerman added: “Through our consistent commitment to innovation in plant-based products, Upfield has been one of the leaders in rethinking food. It is our belief that plant-based ingredients are a key component in providing sustainable and secure sources of food for a growing global population and Gulfood has been an important platform that is helping us amplify our message in this crucial region.”

Chef Marwan Abi Daoud continued: “It was the need of the hour for chefs to adapt to current food trends that point towards an increasing use of plant-based products, and the entire Upfield product portfolio that is on display here does not compromise on the taste of food in any way.”

“The plant-based ingredients not only deliver great taste but also provide ease of use in the kitchen. The food industry demands innovation and through our sessions, we are trying to encourage chefs to rethink ingredients and menus, helping them to stay ahead of the curve and proactively explore the nutritional benefits of plant-based ingredients,” he concluded.

Founded 149 years ago, Upheld operates in more than 95 countries and is currently looking to introduce plant-based F&B solutions into cuisines and menus across MENA.