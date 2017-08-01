Vakkaru Maldives appoints culinary director

Vakkaru Maldives has announced it has hired chef Bruno Cerdan as its culinary director.

A culinary veteran, Cerdan has enjoyed a career spanning 30 years. He started his profession with the Carlton Hotel in Cannes, where he worked in a two Michelin star restaurant. Following this he worked at Moulin de Mougins which holds three Michelin stars, later moving between London, Toronto and Australia.

In Australia he worked as executive chef for the Hotel Windsor Oberoi in Melbourne. After his stint in Australia, he held a number of posts across New Delhi, Dubai, Bangalore and Colombo.

Speaking about his appointment, the chef shared: “The property, along with its outstanding dining outlets, is so special and I am excited to be a part of it. I want to bring a unique experience to all of the resort’s guests and working with such a passionate team, I am sure that we can bring these beautiful experiences to life.”

Vakkaru Maldives GM Nicholas Mason added: “I am extremely pleased that Chef Bruno will be joining us at Vakkaru Maldives and I am sure that the team will all welcome him with open arms into the Vakkaru family. I trust that his extensive portfolio of experience will shine as he settles into his new role.”