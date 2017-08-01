Abu Dhabi Airports pledges to support humanitarian projects

Abu Dhabi Airports has announced an agreement with The Emirates Crescent Authority (ERC) which will see improved attention to humanitarian and charitable initiatives.
The agreement will see Abu Dhabi supervised by ERC in introducing more community efforts, along with fundraising events and support to government strategies at both a local and international level.
Signed in the Midfield Terminal Building, present were of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, ERC secretary-general, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi and Abu Dhabi Aiports CEO, Bryan Thompson.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Hamad in Tahnoon Al Nahyan said: “As a major contributor to both the economic and social growth and development of Abu Dhabi, we are dedicated to continually enhancing our corporate social responsibility efforts through supporting various humanitarian and charitable initiatives. This agreement will play a pivotal role in further developing our status as a leading socially responsible institution, in line with our vision of becoming the world’s leading airports group.”
Dr. Al Falahi added: “The ERC continues to make great strides in developing mutually beneficial partnerships with national entities, enabling the substantial expansion of its humanitarian and disaster relief efforts around the world. Abu Dhabi Airports is a leading example of an organization that not only supports the country’s economic growth and prosperity but also contributes to humanitarian efforts around the world through its corporate social responsibility programs.”
