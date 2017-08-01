Bai Bar & Terrace F&B offers

Each Friday the second-floor venue will serve a roast dinner package
Published: 2 February 2020 - noon
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Bai Bar & Terrace, located in Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Canal View has updated its range of F&B deals.

Thirsty Thursdays
Running every Thursday night, the bar will provide three hours of complimentary drinks, along with three bar snacks for AED179. Ladies will be given three complimentary drinks from 7pm to 10pm. There is also a shisha add-on to the beverage deal for AED199 per person.

British roast lunch
Each Friday the second-floor venue will provide a roast dinner package, comprising two courses with two hours of beverages for AED179 or three courses and two hours of premium beverages for AED249.

Bai Happy Hour
Taking place every day from 4pm to 8pm, the bar will organise a happy hour on select beers, wines and spirits. It also includes a 30% discount on guests’ total food bill.

Shisha
Finally the bar will offer guests shisha along with two drinks for AED99 per person.
