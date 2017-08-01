Canopy by Hilton eyes 20 openings in 2020

Canopy by Hilton eyes 20 openings in 2020
Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef
Published: 2 February 2020 - 3:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Hilton’s lifestyle brand, Canopy by Hilton has laid out its plan to open a further 20 properties this year.

The hotels will be spread across the UAE, Brazil, China, France, Mexico, the UK and the US, they will add to the existing 12 Canopy by Hilton hotels.

The Dubai 200-room property will be located in Al Seef, though Hilton acquired the property in December last year, it will not officially open till spring this year after renovations.

The hospitality group characterised Canopy properties as having residential-style design, additional amenities for guests, a focus on its F&B sector and employees named enthusiasts who are encouraged to share their local knowledge to guests.

Beyond 2020, the brand is looking to expand in Bangkok, Boston, Cape Town, Chicago, Kuala Lumpur, Madrid, New Orleans, Riyadh and Toronto.

Canopy by Hilton global head, Gary Steffen explained: “We’ve received resoundingly positive feedback from guests who have loved their local adventures while staying in our 12 existing hotels.“

He continued: “We are excited to create more of these authentic experiences with all that Canopy offers in 20 more vibrant neighbourhoods this year.”

