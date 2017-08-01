Ibis Styles Dubai Airport opens for business

Accor has announced the opening of Ibis Styles Dubai Airport, a 351-room lifestyle hotel.
Situated closely to the Dubai International Airport, the property is described to suit the needs of both business and leisure travellers. Ibis Styles Dubai Airport offers guests complimentary shuttle bus services to and from the airport’s Terminal 1 and 3.
The bus can also take guests to popular tourist destinations such as La Mer.
For working professionals, the hotel has the Creative Terminal, an area with multiple co-working and meeting spaces to use. Other facilities include the Grab & Go F&B venue and the Le Styles Café, a French eatery.
With a focus on technology, the property has a Scribit Robot, a device which can be programmed to sketch drawings and erase them again on walls. Check-in can also be done entirely on mobile.
Accor cluster GM, Frank Béchemilh said: “Ibis Styles Dubai Airport is your trendy home away from home. Its modern, stylish and reflects the cool spirit of the city of Dubai. Young professionals who are visiting for work or play and families or couples looking for casual accommodation on weekends will find Ibis Styles Dubai Airport hotel the new go-to.”
He continued: “Dubai is now the world’s fourth most visited city and as we prepare for the much-awaited opening of the Expo 2020 we expect more visitors. Travellers looking for modern, well-priced accommodation with uncomplicated offerings should look no further than ibis Styles, a brand loved by families, groups as well as solo travellers.”
Prior to its opening, the hotel recruited candidates by asking unconventional questions such as what superhero they wanted to be.
Béchemilh explained: “We have an unconventional way of casting superheroes to join our team. As casting criteria, the potential candidates submitted a short video telling us why they should be selected to join our league of superheroes. The shortlisted were allowed to showcase being the hospitality superhero in our very own version of “ibis Styles has got talent”.
The opening adds to the current Ibis Styles portfolio of more than 500 properties and 52,000 keys across 45 countries.
Ibis Styles Dubai Airport opens for business
Published: 2 February 2020 - 3 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff