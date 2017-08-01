Marriott adds North Island, Seychelles resort to portfolio

Published: 2 February 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Accessible only by helicopter or boat ride, North Island, Seychelles resort has opened for business.

Falling under Marriott’s Luxury Collection, the resort comprises just 11 villas, along with two F&B venues, a fitness centre and a spa.
Each of the 11 villas have been created using the local materials found during North Island’s rehabilitation efforts, villas also come with their own private pools.

The first of the F&B venues is the Piazza at North Island, brought by chef Akira Back. The restaurant offers beachside dining and serves dishes according to the daily catches and harvests of the island. Sunset Beach Bar offers tapas and cocktails, along with in-villa catering services.

Activities available on the island include snorkelling, diving, fishing, cruises, kayaking, paddle boarding and surfing. The resort also offers island tours on foot, bike or via private buggy.

Though part of the Luxury Collection, the operational responsibilities of the resort will stay with ASmallWorld. Its CEO, Jan Luescher said: “North Island has always skilfully combined a sustainable and environmentally conscious management philosophy with the ambition to provide a truly immersive, barefoot-luxury experience. Whilst maintaining our identity and ethos, our work with The Luxury Collection will allow us to maximise our awareness in our continued efforts in pioneering sustainable luxury travel.”

The Luxury Collection global brand leader, Anthony Ingham added: "This is the first private island within The Luxury Collection portfolio, and we’re delighted to be expanding our footprint of captivating destinations with storied pasts and protected futures.”
Nightly rates at any of the 11 villas start at US$6,000.
