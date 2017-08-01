Millennium Central Mafraq appoints general manager

Millennium Central Mafraq, a four-star hotel located Abu Dhabi’s Al Mafraq neighbourhood, has appointed Osama Ibrahim, as general manager.

A Jordanian national, Ibrahim joins Millennium Central Mafraq with a wealth of 25 years of experience in hotel management and operations in which he has worked for many international hotel chains such as Hilton, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and JW Marriott in the Middle East region.

In his new role, he will be focusing on consolidating Millennium Central Mafraq position as a preferred destination for both leisure and business travellers and will be responsible for elevating service levels, maximising profitability and managing all aspects of the operation at Millennium Central Mafraq.

Commenting on his appointment, Ibrahim said: “I am proud to join the Millennium Central Mafraq family. I am committed to achieving new heights of success for the hotel and look forward to leading the team to further strengthen the hotel’s position as a one of a kind oasis combining relaxation and entertainment and catering to the needs of corporate and leisure travellers.”

Comprising 242 rooms and apartments featuring modern Arabic décor, Millennium Central Mafraq houses six restaurants and bars and 10 minutes away from Abu Dhabi International Airport.