Oman sees more than 250,000 cruise ship tourists in 2019

Oman’s Ministry of Tourism has announced the number of cruise ship tourists in 2019 grew by 43.6% compared to 2018.
The Sultanate welcome 283,488 passengers between January and December 2019, up from 193,467 recorded in 2018.
The ministry hailed government initiatives, including infrastructural improvements and strengthened tourism campaigns as boosting the industry.
Initiatives include collaboration between the government and private companies in enhancing tourism, allowing for local ports to handle large cruise ships.
The ministry has also worked to speed up the processing and approval of ship licenses and permits in the Sultanate.
The ministry said the cruise ship industry in helping the tourism industry as a whole. It explained that cruise ship tourists coming into Oman are likely to return back on an individual visit to explore more of the country.
Ministry of Tourism head of cruise and charter flights, Abdullah Saif Al Saadi revealed Oman expects to see tourism numbers in the industry to hit 300,000 this year.
He said: “We aim to attract international cruise ships as part of our overall travel and tourism campaigns. To achieve this, we have been improving our ports, implementing the best practices and international standards, and enhancing our facilities, to name a few. We are also planning to invest in the facilities of Sultan Qaboos Port to entice more cruise ships to make a stopover in Oman.”
“This year, we are confident that we will surpass our previous accomplishments thanks in part to the Ministry’s ongoing partnerships with relevant institutions to make Oman one of the world’s popular cruise ship destinations. By the end of 2019, Oman welcomed 283,844 cruise tourists. We expect the number to reach 300,000 in 2020,” he further stated.
Moving into this year, Oman expects a total of 284 ships to anchor at the country’s three main ports. Sultan Qaboos Port, Port of Khasab and Port of Salalah will see 162, 75 and 47 ships respectively.
Published: 2 February 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff