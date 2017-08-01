Park Hyatt Dubai to Host 13th IFI Congress

Held at the Park Hyatt Dubai, more than 1,000 leading international and regional designers will participate in the four-day event for the design industry, where the future of design and what it will look like in 2050 will be explored.
It is anticipated that more than 300 international delegates from 65 countries, will travel to Dubai to network and listen to the prestigious line up of speakers at this dynamic design gathering, to share their ideas and visions for the future of interior design.
An Emirati national, Al Awadhi has been at the helm of APID for more than a decade. She added: “We will have eminent and influential speakers flying into to participate in the Congress- this is a unique opportunity for designers in this region to experience first-hand their vision for the profession as we move forward.”The importance of health and wellness in our environments will also be a key feature and APID are excited to announce that Egyptian Architect Dr Ibrahim Karim, the founder of BioGeometry, an energy science that blends science with spiritual insight, will be among the distinguished speakers. According to Karim, BioGeometric principles can be applied to design to ensure a more positive environment.
IFI Design 2050: Technology-Design-Education will take place from February 25 - 28 2020 at Park Hyatt Dubai