Park Hyatt Dubai to Host 13th IFI Congress

The 13th IFI CONGRESS – Design 2050 – Technology. Design. Education is organised in collaboration with the Association of Professional Interior Designers (APID) and supported by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, (DTCM).

Held at the Park Hyatt Dubai, more than 1,000 leading international and regional designers will participate in the four-day event for the design industry, where the future of design and what it will look like in 2050 will be explored.



It is anticipated that more than 300 international delegates from 65 countries, will travel to Dubai to network and listen to the prestigious line up of speakers at this dynamic design gathering, to share their ideas and visions for the future of interior design.

Speaking at a launch event for stakeholders, media, and members at the Park Hyatt Dubai, APID president Farida Kamber Al Awadhi spoke enthusiastically about what hosting this important Congress for the second time means for Dubai, the industry and design: "Dubai has always had a forward-looking vision and the government is focusing on their 2030 plan. It is therefore relevant that during the IFI event the global industries thinking and planning about the importance, influence and how we will be designing spaces 30 years from now, will be revealed.”

An Emirati national, Al Awadhi has been at the helm of APID for more than a decade. She added: “We will have eminent and influential speakers flying into to participate in the Congress- this is a unique opportunity for designers in this region to experience first-hand their vision for the profession as we move forward.”

The importance of health and wellness in our environments will also be a key feature and APID are excited to announce that Egyptian Architect Dr Ibrahim Karim, the founder of BioGeometry, an energy science that blends science with spiritual insight, will be among the distinguished speakers. According to Karim, BioGeometric principles can be applied to design to ensure a more positive environment.

IFI Design 2050: Technology-Design-Education will take place from February 25 - 28 2020 at Park Hyatt Dubai