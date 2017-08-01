Special guests at BB Social Dining industry night

Hospitality
News
Special guests at BB Social Dining industry night
Emplyees Only night at BB Social Dining
Published: 2 February 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Claudia De Brito
BB Social Dining hosts an industry night every Sunday where hospitality professionals can enjoy food and drinks for AED35.

However, this week some special guest have been announced.

BB Social Dining executive chef and co-owner Alexander Stumpf shared: “We are joined by guest DJ "DJ JP” (Juan Paolo), Barcardi Legacy top four winner Lesli Kuzmenko and our newly appointed assistant bar manager Iris Arely Rauno guest bartending. Last but not least, we have Luma and Haider as guest chefs from Maiz Taco serving their two signature Tacos - El Jefe & Dorado.”

The South American-themed "Employee’s Only” night at BB Social will take place on the February 2 from 10pm to 2am.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Flexi technology delivers optimum storage capacity for Rico
    Flexi technology delivers optimum storage capacity for Rico
      Flexi technology delivers optimum storage capacity for Rico
        UAE makes 80tcsf gas discovery in Abu Dhabi and Dubai
          Jordan announces plans to boost its digital transformation

            More related galleries

            Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: Saii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton
                  Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
                    Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel