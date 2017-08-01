Special guests at BB Social Dining industry night

BB Social Dining hosts an industry night every Sunday where hospitality professionals can enjoy food and drinks for AED35.

However, this week some special guest have been announced.

BB Social Dining executive chef and co-owner Alexander Stumpf shared: “We are joined by guest DJ "DJ JP” (Juan Paolo), Barcardi Legacy top four winner Lesli Kuzmenko and our newly appointed assistant bar manager Iris Arely Rauno guest bartending. Last but not least, we have Luma and Haider as guest chefs from Maiz Taco serving their two signature Tacos - El Jefe & Dorado.”

The South American-themed "Employee’s Only” night at BB Social will take place on the February 2 from 10pm to 2am.