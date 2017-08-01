Technogym Appointed official supplier to Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has chosen Technogym as Official and Exclusive supplier of fitness equipment and digital technologies for the athletes’ preparation. For Technogym, Tokyo 2020 represents the eighth Olympic experience after Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Turin 2006, Beijing 2008, London 2012, Rio 2016 and Pyeongchang 2018.

In Tokyo, Technogym will equip 30 training centers for the athletes to train prior to and during the Olympic Games. The main centers will be the Olympic and Paralympic Village.

Other training centers will be located at additional competition venues with a wide range of equipment, specifically designed to meet the athletic preparation needs of the different disciplines.

A total of 1,200 pieces of equipment will be made available to the 15,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes from more than 200 different countries and performing in 33 different disciplines. Technogym will provide a team of professional athletic trainers to support the athletes as well as all related services (gym layout, installation and technical service).

Tokyo 2020 athletes will have the ability to train on a selection of products covering all areas including cardio, strength and functional training. All Technogym equipment will be fully integrated with Mywellness cloud, Technogym’s digital platform enabling athletes to stay connected to their own personal training program directly on the equipment itself and via their mobile devices. The state-of-the-art solution that Technogym will bring to Tokyo includes all Skill Line, created thanks to Technogym’s long-standing experience as official supplier to the last seven Olympic Games and the best athletes in the world.

Technogym president and founder Nerio Alessandri said: “We are very proud of being chosen for the 8th time as the official supplier of the Olympic Games. At Technogym, we work every day to create the most innovative products and digital technologies to support athletes all over the world in reaching their goals. This important achievement represents a victory not only for Technogym but for the entire made-in-Italy system”.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori commented: “Technogym will be the official supplier of fitness equipment at Tokyo. The brand has been providing fitness equipment to training and competition venues for the last seven Olympic Games. Together with Technogym, we are creating the best training centers in order for athletes to reach peak performances during the Tokyo 2020 Games.”