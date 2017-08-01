Time Out launches dining habits survey

Time Out Dubai and Time Out Abu Dhabi have launched a massive survey to find out more about where the people in both cities eat and what drives their choices.

Food is massive part of what makes both of our sister titles tick – the teams are out in the city every single day of the week, spending hundreds of thousands of dirhams on reviews to inform their annual awards.

Now they want to know how and when the residents of both cities go out for food.

The first-ever What’s cooking? dining survey covers everything from what matters when it comes to brunches, if the cities need more vegan options and loads more.

Are people influenced by the choice of drinks, the proximity to home or work, if there’s a discount voucher available and are people eating less meat – they’re all part of the survey.

Residents of Abu Dhabi can click here to take the survey and people in Dubai can click here.

Anyone who fills in the survey will be entered into a draw to win a trip for two to the Maldives, with luxury accommodation in a five-star resort, including return flights from the UAE.

Survey closes March 31, 2020.

