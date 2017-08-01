Accor continues to grow in Egypt

Swiftly after Accor inked a deal with the Port Ghalib Resort Company to manage the upcoming Mövenpick Port Ghalib, it has signed another managerial agreement for a hotel in Alexandria.

Signed by real estate developer El Orouba Misr, the deal will see the first Novotel hotel in Egypt’s second largest city.

Slated for a 2023 opening, the 200 key hotel will feature 1,380 sqm of event space, along with a speciality restaurant, an all-day dining venue, a lobby lounge and a fitness centre.

The hotel will add to the growing Orouba Skyline, a 400,000 sqm mixed-used landmark set to become the largest of its kind in Alexandria.

Located 8km from both Alexandria Corniche and the city centre, the hotel is poised to attract both leisure and business travellers.

Accor noted that the city is currently experiencing a plethora of infrastructural development, namely the Borg Al-Arab Airport expansion set to double capacity, as well as the US$1.5 billion metro line construction.

Egypt’s government have prioritised the city’s tourism development, hashing out deals for new private beaches and signing agreements with European countries to tap into more source markets.

El Orouba Misr CEO Hazwm Eldeeb said: “We have partnered with Accor, a global hospitality leader, to ensure Orouba Skyline’s hotel offering upholds the development’s high standards and caters to the needs of the local and visiting community. We envision the project as a modern hub providing upscale business, medical and retail facilities, which will be significantly enhanced by Novotel’s meeting, dining and wellness offering.”