Crossroads Maldives brings in cluster director of sales & marketing

Audra Arul
Published: 20 February 2020 - 2 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

S Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Audra Arul as its cluster sales & marketing director for both the Saii Lagoon Maldives and the Hard Rock Hotel Maldives.

The properties fall within S Hotels’ Crossroads multi-island resort project, which Arul will be working with.

In her position, she will be expected to help with revenue generation yield management and brand engagement.

Arul brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, having worked sales & marketing director for Le Meridien Nirwana Golf and Spa, as well as the same role in China, Hanoi, Phuket and Morocco.

In her long career she has worked for groups such as Accor, Marriott, Hyatt and most recently Banyan Tree Hotels and Resorts.

Speaking about her new post, Arul shared: “I am beyond excited to share the myriad charms and diverse attractions of our two stunning resorts, Saii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, with our friends in the global travel industry and to contribute to the overall resort.”


