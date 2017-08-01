Dubai’s best restaurants crowned by Time Out

Following an incredibly competitive period for new launches on the city’s restaurant scene, Dubai’s Best Newcomers 2020 were awarded in two categories. Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, from famed chef Reif Othman, picked up Best Casual Newcomer, while recently-opened DIFC haunt Indochine claimed the title in the Best Fine Dining Newcomer category.
In one of the biggest awards of the night, Zuma was once again crowned Time Out Dubai’s Restaurant of the Year in front of the industry’s finest.
The 2020 edition of the awards also paid tribute to legendary chef Gary Rhodes, whose son Sam was present to pick up the Outstanding Achievement Award on behalf of his father.
The awards recognised restaurants in 27 categories, from Asian to Steakhouse, Afternoon Tea to Budget, with venues commended for their food, service and setting. New for this year was a Greek category, while Best Brunch was split into separate shortlists for buffet and à la carte offerings.All restaurants are reviewed anonymously by the Time Out Dubai team throughout the year, with a stringent process to ensure the very best in the city is recognised. The awards are not affected by any external influences and entirely based on visits carried out anonymously. You can read more about the judging process and criteria here
Here are all the winners:REGIONAL AWARDS
BEST ASIAN
3 Fils
Chuan
BEST EUROPEAN
folly by Nick & Scott
LPM Restaurant & Bar
BEST GREEK
Mythos Kouzina & Grill
Indya by Vineet
BEST ITALIAN
Il Borro Tuscan Bistro
Zuma
BEST LATIN AMERICAN
COYA
Ibn AlBahr
BEST MENA
RÜYA
Bull & Bear
BEST THAI
Café Isan
BEST AFTERNOON TEA
Al Fayrooz Lounge
A Cappella
BEST BREAKFAST
Stomping Grounds
Brasserie 2.0
BEST BRUNCH – À LA CARTE
Zuma
Vietnamese Foodies
BEST CAFÉ
LOWE
NOÉPE
BEST PUB FOOD
Crown & Lion
Ossiano
BEST SEAFOOD
Alici
STK JBR
GRAND PRIX AWARDSCASUAL NEWCOMER
Reif Japanese Kushiyaki
FINE DINING NEWCOMER
Indochine
Zuma
OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION
Gary Rhodes