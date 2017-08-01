Dubai’s best restaurants crowned by Time Out

Hospitality
News
Published: 20 February 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
The Time Out Dubai 2020 Restaurant Awards, in association with Dubai Food Festival, took place last night (Wednesday February 19) in a glittering ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

Following an incredibly competitive period for new launches on the city’s restaurant scene, Dubai’s Best Newcomers 2020 were awarded in two categories. Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, from famed chef Reif Othman, picked up Best Casual Newcomer, while recently-opened DIFC haunt Indochine claimed the title in the Best Fine Dining Newcomer category.

In one of the biggest awards of the night, Zuma was once again crowned Time Out Dubai’s Restaurant of the Year in front of the industry’s finest.

The 2020 edition of the awards also paid tribute to legendary chef Gary Rhodes, whose son Sam was present to pick up the Outstanding Achievement Award on behalf of his father.

The awards recognised restaurants in 27 categories, from Asian to Steakhouse, Afternoon Tea to Budget, with venues commended for their food, service and setting. New for this year was a Greek category, while Best Brunch was split into separate shortlists for buffet and à la carte offerings.

All restaurants are reviewed anonymously by the Time Out Dubai team throughout the year, with a stringent process to ensure the very best in the city is recognised. The awards are not affected by any external influences and entirely based on visits carried out anonymously. You can read more about the judging process and criteria here

Here are all the winners:

REGIONAL AWARDS

BEST ASIAN
3 Fils

BEST CHINESE
Chuan

BEST EUROPEAN
folly by Nick & Scott

BEST FRENCH
LPM Restaurant & Bar

BEST GREEK
Mythos Kouzina & Grill

BEST INDIAN
Indya by Vineet

BEST ITALIAN
Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

BEST JAPANESE
Zuma

BEST LATIN AMERICAN
COYA

BEST LEBANESE
Ibn AlBahr

BEST MENA
RÜYA

BEST NORTH AMERICAN & CARIBBEAN
Bull & Bear

BEST THAI
Café Isan

THEMED AWARDS

BEST AFTERNOON TEA
Al Fayrooz Lounge

BEST BAR FOOD
A Cappella

BEST BREAKFAST
Stomping Grounds

BEST BRUNCH – BUFFET
Brasserie 2.0

BEST BRUNCH – À LA CARTE
Zuma

BEST BUDGET
Vietnamese Foodies

BEST CAFÉ
LOWE

BEST OUTDOOR
NOÉPE

BEST PUB FOOD
Crown & Lion

BEST ROMANTIC
Ossiano

BEST SEAFOOD
Alici

BEST STEAKHOUSE
STK JBR

GRAND PRIX AWARDS

CASUAL NEWCOMER
Reif Japanese Kushiyaki

FINE DINING NEWCOMER
Indochine

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR
Zuma

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION
Gary Rhodes

For a full list of winners and highly commended restaurants from the Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards 2020 and all the images from the night, click here.
