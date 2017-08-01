Dubai’s best restaurants crowned by Time Out

The Time Out Dubai 2020 Restaurant Awards , in association with Dubai Food Festival, took place last night (Wednesday February 19) in a glittering ceremony at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai.

Following an incredibly competitive period for new launches on the city’s restaurant scene, Dubai’s Best Newcomers 2020 were awarded in two categories. Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, from famed chef Reif Othman, picked up Best Casual Newcomer, while recently-opened DIFC haunt Indochine claimed the title in the Best Fine Dining Newcomer category.

In one of the biggest awards of the night, Zuma was once again crowned Time Out Dubai’s Restaurant of the Year in front of the industry’s finest.

The 2020 edition of the awards also paid tribute to legendary chef Gary Rhodes, whose son Sam was present to pick up the Outstanding Achievement Award on behalf of his father.

The awards recognised restaurants in 27 categories, from Asian to Steakhouse, Afternoon Tea to Budget, with venues commended for their food, service and setting. New for this year was a Greek category, while Best Brunch was split into separate shortlists for buffet and à la carte offerings.

All restaurants are reviewed anonymously by the Time Out Dubai team throughout the year, with a stringent process to ensure the very best in the city is recognised. The awards are not affected by any external influences and entirely based on visits carried out anonymously. You can read more about the judging process and criteria here

Here are all the winners:

REGIONAL AWARDS

BEST ASIAN

3 Fils

BEST CHINESEChuan

BEST EUROPEAN

folly by Nick & Scott

BEST FRENCHLPM Restaurant & Bar

BEST GREEK

Mythos Kouzina & Grill

BEST INDIANIndya by Vineet

BEST ITALIAN

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro

BEST JAPANESEZuma

BEST LATIN AMERICAN

COYA

BEST LEBANESEIbn AlBahr

BEST MENA

RÜYA

BEST NORTH AMERICAN & CARIBBEANBull & Bear

BEST THAI

Café Isan

THEMED AWARDS

BEST AFTERNOON TEA

Al Fayrooz Lounge

BEST BAR FOODA Cappella

BEST BREAKFAST

Stomping Grounds

BEST BRUNCH – BUFFETBrasserie 2.0

BEST BRUNCH – À LA CARTE

Zuma

BEST BUDGETVietnamese Foodies

BEST CAFÉ

LOWE

BEST OUTDOORNOÉPE

BEST PUB FOOD

Crown & Lion

BEST ROMANTICOssiano

BEST SEAFOOD

Alici

BEST STEAKHOUSESTK JBR

GRAND PRIX AWARDS

CASUAL NEWCOMERReif Japanese Kushiyaki

FINE DINING NEWCOMER

Indochine

RESTAURANT OF THE YEARZuma

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION

Gary Rhodes