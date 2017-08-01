Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi's Verso introduces new dishes

Hospitality
News
Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi's Verso introduces new dishes
Verso at the Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl
Published: 20 February 2020 - 11 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates’ Verso Italian venue has introduced an organic and sustainability-minded menu for guests to enjoy.

The menu comprises staples such as pasta and pizza, along with free-range spring chicken with potatoes, along with smoked salmon with asparagus, red pepper and hazelnut salsa. Other options are the lamb rack with aubergine and caponata and veal tenderloin with potatoes and broccoli.

The venue’s chef de cuisine Marco Pistillo explained the menu has been created to evoke home-cooked Italian food while still being organic.

Desserts on offer include the tiramisu and affogato, cannoli, panna cotta and the torta della nonna.

“We added new main courses to the dinner menu to make it ideally suited for families and friends to enjoy good food together, the heart of our time-honoured Italian way of appreciating food,” the chef said.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi GM Julien Gonzalvez added: “We are delighted that chef Marco’s remarkable insight into Italian cuisine brings a fresh perspective to Abu Dhabi and one that is suited to all dining tastes at Verso.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Customer loyalty goes hand in hand with Africa’s digital transformation
    SABIC PURECARES polyolefin portfolio of the personal hygiene industry unveiled
      ETC begins shipping of studio LED lighting
        Aviwest raises $8.6m in series B funding round
          Prime Focus Technologies rebrands DAX to Clear

            More related galleries

            Photos: Hutong Dubai launches business lunch
              Photos: First day of Gulfood 2020 kicks off
                Photos: The spa at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai
                  Gallery: The five most powerful people in the upstream sector
                    Photos: Treehouse at Taj Dubai unveils new cocktail menu