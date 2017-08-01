Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi's Verso introduces new dishes

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel and Residences Emirates’ Verso Italian venue has introduced an organic and sustainability-minded menu for guests to enjoy.

The menu comprises staples such as pasta and pizza, along with free-range spring chicken with potatoes, along with smoked salmon with asparagus, red pepper and hazelnut salsa. Other options are the lamb rack with aubergine and caponata and veal tenderloin with potatoes and broccoli.

The venue’s chef de cuisine Marco Pistillo explained the menu has been created to evoke home-cooked Italian food while still being organic.

Desserts on offer include the tiramisu and affogato, cannoli, panna cotta and the torta della nonna.

“We added new main courses to the dinner menu to make it ideally suited for families and friends to enjoy good food together, the heart of our time-honoured Italian way of appreciating food,” the chef said.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi GM Julien Gonzalvez added: “We are delighted that chef Marco’s remarkable insight into Italian cuisine brings a fresh perspective to Abu Dhabi and one that is suited to all dining tastes at Verso.”