OYO UAE embarks on technology drive initiative

Hospitality
News
OYO Hotels & Homes operates accounts for 4461 keys in 310 hotels and homes in the UAE
Published: 20 February 2020 - 2:30 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The foundation of OYO Hotels & Homes’ is built on its technology framework, from its operating system to its hotel booking App. According to a YouGov/Omnibus survey, nine out of 10 respondents in the UAE own a smartphone, with women spending an average of seven hours, compared to six hours for men. With its tech adoption initiative, OYO aims to connect with this new generation of smartphone users in the UAE.

“Technology has disrupted most, if not all industries. There has been a mass exodus from traditional to digital systems, and of late, from web to mobile applications. This endeavour is our way of addressing the change in booking behaviours and thereby drive traffic towards a secure and easy to use App. Since the beginning of the month, we have witnessed 10,000+ downloads of our mobile App from across android and iOS platforms. This further reiterates the fact that tech adoption in this country is not just the highest but also the fastest,” stated OYO Hotels & Homes, UAE country head Pranav Mehta.

As part of this initiative any UAE resident who completes a series of tasks including downloading the OYO App, following @OYOUAE Instagram page, liking and commenting on the post and tagging their friends, stand a chance to win AED100,000. This initiative runs till March 14th, 2020 and the winner will be announced the next day.

At present OYO Hotels & Homes operates accounts for 4461 keys in 310 hotels and homes in the UAE. The company also hosted over 80 nationalities across its properties in the country since its launch in October 2018.


