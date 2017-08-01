Report: Italian F&B exports to UAE increase by 12%

As it continues to showcase at Gulfood 2020, the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) has reported on the growing trade relationship between Italy and the UAE.

According to the director of the ITA Dubai office and Italian trade commissioner for the IAE Amedeo Scarpa, the UAE is an increasingly important trade ally for Italy’s F&B industry.

Scarpa said: Food exports to the UAE continue to register higher figures, mainly in the confectionery sub-sector reporting a 30% surge. Another recorded interesting increase of 21% was noted in bakery products, 16% increase for dairy produce and a 13% boost for food and beverage items.”

Discussing why Italy’s exports have been growing, Scarp added: “The adoption of innovative industrial food technologies, the demand for authentic “Made in Italy” products, the increasing interest in the region for healthy and functional foods, the growing number of health conscious consumers and the excellent flavours of Italian cuisine are all important factors that continue to drive positively the demand for Italian products in the UAE market.”

ITA took to Gulfood with its ITAlian Food Lab, bringing together Italian chefs to prepare dishes using organic and sustainably-sourced ingredients.