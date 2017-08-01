Serco launches new research business

Public services provider Serco has rolled out ExperienceLab, a business which collates the company’s data and insights on customer behaviour and needs.

Implemented in Dubai Airports, the data collected by ExperienceLab helps to deliver key services to passengers at the airports’ busiest areas. Serco sends its behavioural insights back to the airports to further enhance its customers’ experience.

ExperienceLab feeds into Serco’s current business strategy of managing people, assets and data explained sister publication Aviation Business Middle East.

Serco Middle East CEO Phil Malem said: “We have an exciting growth plan for 2020 and the launch of ExperienceLab is an integral part of that. Acting as a wraparound to our strategy of data, people and asset management, ExperienceLab will be key to driving service excellence.”

He added: “Through offering a cutting edge laboratory within our Dubai headquarters, we will be able to service our clients even better through a consultative approach that directly benefits the end user.”

Its unveiling comes shortly after Dubai Airports and Serco entered a new five-year contract.

With the contract in place, more than 1,000 staff members will benefit from Serco’s processing systems, designed to help with efficient staff deployment and scheduling at the airports. Serco will also provide recommendations on the best ways to manage Dubai Airports’ workforce.