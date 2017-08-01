Superyacht industry value to reach $30bn by 2022

Ahead of the upcoming Dubai International Boat Show, it has been revealed that the superyacht industry will grow to a value of between US$28 and 30bn.

Currently more than 12.6% of the world’s superyachts are in the Middle East according to state news agency WAM.

The 28th Dubai International Boat Show this year will run under the theme of ‘Loving What to Come’, providing a look into the ambitious future of the yachting and boating industries. More than 800 companies shall convene, representing 44 countries.

WAM assured that the show will see 28 global and regional launches across various water crafts.

Dubai Sports Council secretary general and senior advisor to the Dubai International Boat Show Saeed Hareb said: "This edition of the Dubai International Boat Show comes at a hugely exciting time – at the start of a new decade in which UAE’s maritime sector holds rich promise.”

He added: “I’m delighted that the Show has returned to its former home, on what was the Dubai International Marine Club site and is now the world-class Dubai Harbour facility. This Show takes on even greater significance as the emirate enters the final preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai. The world’s greatest show will serve to underline Dubai’s standing as a global innovator."