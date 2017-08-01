Dubai College of Tourism announces Food Festival plans

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 February 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), established by Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has announced it will run cooking classes throughout the Dubai Food Festival this year.

DCT will organise a range of cooking classes and demonstrations for visitors, ranging from pasta classes, to pastry, vegan cuisine or healthy alternatives cooking.

The free-to-attend classes will be hosted as part of the Etisalat Beach Canteen event, with morning sessions organised in collaboration with Top Chef Cooking Studio.

DCT culinary instructor Christian Biesbrouck will also guide participants in the later afternoon sessions, teaching professional cooking skills as he does with his DCT culinary students.

The DCT Top Chef sessions will take place 2-4pm on weekdays, while the DCT Chef Instructor Christian Biesbrouck demonstrations with DCT students will take place between 6pm and 8pm.

The seventh edition of the Dubai Food Festival will be a citywide celebration of the emirate’s F&B scene. The event will take place from February 26 until March 14.
