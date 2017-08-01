Hilton RAK Resort and Spa appoints executive chef

Hilton has announced the appointment of Ahmad Kasdi Mohd Dahari as executive chef at the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa.

In his position, the chef will be responsible for the daily operations of all the resort’s F&B venues, including Lebanese restaurant Al Maeda, Italian restaurant Piaceri da Gustare, Latin/Caribe Pura Vida restaurant and the Mediterranean Sol Bar on the beach.

As executive chef, he will also be asked to aid in the development of new menus and ensure items are created using sustainable and local ingredients.

A culinary veteran, Dahari brings more than 20 years of experience to the role, having worked for the World Expo in Malan presenting Malaysia, as well as previously being a business partner of Royal Brunei Catering.

Talking about his hire, the chef said: “I am delighted to be in the UAE and joining the talented team at Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Spa. Here in RAK there is such a diverse guest market so I’m looking forward to taking on this challenge as executive chef and ensuring that each restaurant in the resort offers a variety of menus that suits guests needs and expectations.”

He added: “I am also excited to be using local products as much as possible to promote sustainability and support local businesses in Ras Al Khaimah as well as re-igniting my passion for being in the kitchen and serving guests first-class cuisine.”