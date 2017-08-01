Abu Dhabi introduces tourism fees for short-term rental market

Hospitality
News
Published: 22 February 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has drafted legislation to introduce a tourism fee to ‘Airbnb-style homes.

Reported by sister publication Arabian Business, the additional charge for rentals in the emirate must not exceed 6% of the guest’s bill.

The legislation “aims to enhance the reputation of the emirate as a leading destination for high quality hospitality, and to ensure that each tourism facility is afforded equal opportunity to attract business.”

Arabian Business added that the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) will collect fees for issuing licenses and for “providing services related to holiday homes in the emirate.”

In Dubai, hotels charge the ‘Tourism Dirham Fee’ per night, ranging from AED7 to AED20 expending on the hotel’s category. Ras Al Khaimah meanwhile charges a flat AED15 fee per hotel room night.
