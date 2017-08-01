Abu Dhabi reached 11.35 million international visitors in 2019

The UAE capital city of Abu Dhabi has recorded 11.35 million overnight visitors in 2019, marking a 10.5% rise compared to the previous year.

Figures collated by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) also revealed 2.83 million of the visitors stayed overnight, while 8.53 million were same-day visitors.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s hotel figures showed that the emirate’s 168 hotel and hotel apartments saw the highest number of guests last year, recording 5.1 million. DCT Abu Dhabi noted the sector saw “robust growth” across total revenue, average room rate (ARR) and revenue per available room (RevPAR).

It explained that guest numbers jumped by 2.1% compared to 2018, hotel occupancy was up by 1.6% to 73% and average length of stay rose 1.8% to 2.6 nights. Total revenues came in at AED5.8 billion, marking a 6.6% growth while RevPAR and ARR were up 6.4% and 4.7% respectively.

Outside of the other emirates, India, China, the UK and the US topped the list as the largest source markets.

State news agency WAM reported Saood Al Hosani, Acting Under-Secretary at DCT Abu Dhabi saying: "These 2019 results reflect the hard work and dedication that DCT Abu Dhabi, its tourism stakeholders and its partners have put into offering a ‘must-see, must-visit’ leisure and business destination to not only the international visitor, but to domestic guests also."