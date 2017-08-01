Alex Dilling to collaborate with Grégoire Berger at Ossiano

Published: 23 February 2020 - 12:15 p.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Atlantis, The Palm’s Ossiano F&B venue will welcome British chef Alex Dilling on March 5 and 6 to collaborate on an 11 course menu.

Dilling, the executive for Mayfair’s double Michelin-starred Greenhouse, will partner with Ossiano’s chef de cuisine Grégoire Berger for two days.

The Four Hands Dinner will include iced cauliflower and trout with a selection of canapés, including asparagus, hamachi, eel and kumquat, hibiscus and corn and pani puri yogurt. This will be followed by razor clam and sea foam, oyster vichyssoise, foie gras and rhubarb condiment.

The menu will be paired with a choice of wines or other alcoholic beverages. The dinner will be priced at AED995 per person with an additional AED700 fee for alcoholic drinks or AED250 for soft drinks.

Accompanying the culinary experience will be Clarita De Quiroz to provide musical entertainment.

The dinner will be served from 6:30pm to 9:30pm on March 5 and 6.


