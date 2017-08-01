AnadoluJet to operate 10 weekly Dubai Flights

Turkish Airlines’ AnadoluJet has announced it will operate 10 weekly flights to Dubai at “affordable rates.”

Revealed at a pre-launch event held at Dubai’s Hotel Swissôtel Al Ghurair, the airline will operate between the Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen and Dubai airports. It has said the flights will be available from AED890.

Turkish Airlines SVP of regional flights and AnadoluJet head Said Samil Karakas stated: “From March 29 onwards, AnadoluJet will continue to share the quality of its parent brand and open its doors to the UAE alongside many international destinations. This expansion will allow us to offer our warm and welcoming Turkish hospitality to many more passengers while providing them with comfortable travel options at affordable prices.”

AnadoluJet explained its sole economy class configuration allows it to boost passenger occupancy by 22%.

AnadoluJet’s UAE debut reinforces a report from Arabian Travel Market recently, stating the current positive growth of the Middle East’s low-cost carrier market. It explained that the market is gaining taking a greater market share from larger carriers and it will continue to do so throughout 2020.