Dusit Thani invests AED5 million into MICE facilities

Five-star hotel Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi has reported spending AED5 million on upgrading its MICE facilities.

The investment focused on upgrading the technology throughout the property for MICE travellers. Its meeting and conference rooms, guest rooms and 700-capacity ballroom have all been fitted with the latest in audio visual technology.

Each room in the property has been fitted with smart TVs complete with Google Chromecast displays, allowing access to streaming services. The 785 sqm Onyx Ballroom has been equipped with 4K resolution projectors and screens and Bose surround sound.

All MICE facilities now have 100% WiFi and 4G coverage, capable of 1,200 devices connected at once.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi GM Desmond Hatton explained: “In resonating with the vision of “2020: Towards the next 50”, we aim to poise ourselves as industry leaders offering avant-garde innovative MICE and hi tech in room services, ensuring every visit to our hotel is convenient and everyone is always connected. With this AED5 million investment we seek to position ourselves as a preferred partner for corporate travellers, planners and agents across the globe.”