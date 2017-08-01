Ember Beach Club to open at One&Only Desaru Coast

Coinciding with One&Only Desaru Coast’s opening on March 23, chef Andrew Walsh will open his Ember Beach Club eatery at the resort.

Marking the chef’s first culinary venture outside of Singapore, the venue will comprise Asian cuisine coupled with fresh seafood, flame-cooked meats and cocktails.

Starters include scallops dressed in white soy ponzu with radish and yuzu or grilled prawns satay with lime and mango slaw. Mains range from grilled seabass with green curry to baby lobster with brown butter.

Showing its standing as a fusion venue, the menu’s flatbreads draw inspiration from Italy, using burrata and burnt tomato, mixed with Thai basil pesto.

Desserts include pineapple with Szechwan pepper and basil sorbet or chocolate and burnt orange.

Beyond its culinary offerings, Ember Beach Club will have a team of mixologists to prepare cocktails. The venue will also provide live musical entertainment and easy access to the beach for wakeboarding, kayaking and water skiing.

One&Only Desaru Coast GM Jerome Colson said: “In addition to his culinary talent and prestigious international background, chef Walsh’s reverence for local and regional produce and creative approach makes him the perfect partner for One&Only Desaru Coast.”

“At Ember Beach Club, we want to transport our guests away from the noise and demands of day to day life – this is the very definition of relaxed luxury, a place where everyone can kick back under the sun or stars,” said Walsh. “Whether it be a simple poolside snack, leisurely lunch or an epic beach party, guests can enjoy beachside dining as it should be – fresh, quality produce and beautiful locally-sourced seafood and meats cooked simply over an open fire.”

One&Only Desaru Coast is the company’s first property in Asia, once open it will offer a range of suites, two-bedroom and four-bedroom villas across a space of 128 acres.