Emirates International Salon Culinaire dates announced

The 23rd edition of the Emirates International Salon Culinaire has been announced to take place from March 3 - 5, at the Expo Centre in Sharjah.

Described as the globe’s largest annual single-entry chefs’ competition, the event brings together culinary minds from around the world to be judged on their skills. Awards are given in 30 different categories, with competitors able to receive gold, silver or bronze accreditation.

Competitions to be judged include cake decoration; wedding cake three tier; four plates of dessert; pastry showpiece; bread loaves; five-course gourmet dinner; butchery; savoury creations and many others.

Evaluated by a panel of 30 international experts and mandated by Worldchefs, the Salon Culinaire provides industry recognition to more than a thousand chefs, pastry chefs, cooks and bakers. The event aims to inspire young chefs around the world to enter the F&B scene.

The event will take place during the ExpoCulinare, an exhibition for HoReCa professionals to convene and see the latest innovations in culinary training and education, food and services within the industry.

Abdelaziz Mohamed Shattaf, Assistant Director General for Members Services Sector at SCCI, Director of Sharjah Exports Development Center (SEDC), said that the ExpoCulinare will help in showing the public the increasing quality standards in the hospitality and food industry, while also highlighting the diversity of the industry in the UAE.

He explained: “Once again, the Expo Centre Sharjah is hosting this mega event for the second consecutive year, something which underlines the Expo Centre’s status and eminent role in getting the public acquainted with cooking arts and upgrading quality standards in the hospitality and food industry, which is a dynamic sector in the UAE.”

President of Emirates Culinary Guild, assistant VP of Worldchefs and director of kitchens at Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira chef Uwe Micheel added: “Now we turn to ensuring that global benchmarks continue to be passed on to our own Emirates International Salon Culinaire competitors in ExpoCulinaire 2020. This helps to underpin the strength and variety of talent in the UAE HoReCa and Hospitality sectors.”

H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) will inaugurate the event at 11am on March 3.