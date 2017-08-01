Jannah Hotels & Resorts partners with Carter & White

Jannah Hotels & Resorts is set to partner with linens supplier Carter & White.

The supply contract will see Carter & White supply its linens to all properties within the hotel group’s portfolio, including the soon-to-open Jannah Creekside Dubai.

Jannah Hotels & Resorts CEO Richard Haddad said: “We are excited to announce the partnership with Carter & White, one of the leading linens providers of the region. This move demonstrates Jannah Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to offering the best products for our customers. Every element of the Jannah experience has been crafted to exude five-star luxury.”

Carter & White founder Marwan Al Serkhal added: “The entire Carter & White team is thrilled to work with Jannah Hotels & Resorts. We have tremendous admiration and respect for the Jannah brand, leadership, and culture of providing customers with performance-defining products.”

Utilising Giza cotton from Egypt, Carter & White produces towels, shirts and pyjamas, along with collections for homes, yachts and private jets.