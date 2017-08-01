Novotel Muscat Airport to open in Oman

Hospitality group Accor has signed a takeover deal for an “existing high-profile property.” The hotel will be reflagged as the Novotel Muscat Airport, the first Novotel establishment in the Sultanate.

The partnership was made with mixed-used developer Sundus Investment and will see the two year old property undergo a number of refurbishments.

Once complete, the 215-key property will feature rooms ranging from 61 sqm to 196 sqm, along with four F&B venues including a signature restaurant, an all-day dining space, a lobby lounge and a pool bar.

Other facilities include a fitness centre, steam room and an outdoor pool.

Sitting close to the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC), the property has been designed to cater to MICE travellers also. Its six meeting rooms occupy a space of 620 sqm, while the 380 sqm ballroom can be used for a variety of events.

The announcement comes shortly after Muscat International Airport’s full renovation, growing its capacity to 12 million passengers annually, a number exceed to reach 48 million with further upgrades.

Sundus Investments chairman Ahmed Al Ardi said: “Our investment and development strategy is aligned to the Sultanate’s economic diversification plans as set out in Vision 2020 and Vision 2040, with tourism identified as a key growth sector, and as we consolidate our portfolio and embark on our next growth phase, we are partnering with leading international hotel operators such as Accor to ensure our hospitality projects set world-class standards.”

Accor MEA CEO Mark Willis added: “Partnering with Sundus Investments to raise Accor’s first Novotel flag in Oman marks another significant step in our regional expansion strategy as we look to collaborate with leading developers in strategic locations where we can leverage our portfolio of dynamic brands, with Oman a priority market.”

He concluded: “Following this agreement we can showcase our takeover expertise and demonstrate the potential of our flagship midscale concept in a fast-growing destination, paving the way for more joint hospitality projects across the Sultanate.”