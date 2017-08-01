One&Only Desaru Coast opening date announced

The One&Only Desaru Coast property has announced it will open its doors on March 23 this year, marking the company’s debut into Asia.

Located on the south-eastern shoreline of Malaysia, the resort is spread across an area of 128 acres, the property is a two-hour drive from the Senai International Airport in Johor.

Envisioned to be a celebration of Malaysia, the property is a modern interpretation of a traditional Malaysian village, each villa compliments the surrounding nature, facing either the ocean or the rainforests.

Desaru Coast comprises 42 junior suites, two two-bedroom villas and a single four-bedroom villa. Each accommodation choice comes with its own private plunge poor.

The four-bedroom villa, dubbed the Villa One occupies 1,500 sqm, housing two storeys, a private spa, a home office and a central courtyard. Along with the Villa One are 50 private home which can either be rented or purchased by guests.

F&B venues include the Mediterranean Ambara, the Japanese Hoshi, the poolside Essential venue and the cocktail-focused Dusky Monkey bar. Ember Beach Club is slated to be the property’s hub for live music, water sports and socialisation.

Other facilities include a spa, a fitness centre, a Pilates and yoga centre, a sports centre, a martial arts centre, a golf club and a kid’s play area.

Introduced by Kerzner International, its COO Philippe Zuber said: “One&Only Desaru Coast will be our first resort in Asia as part of the continued strategic growth of the brand, and Malaysia’s secluded breathtaking coastline and rich regional heritage makes it the perfect location for us to introduce our brand to the region.”

He added: “We look forward to introducing the One&Only experience to the country, offering modern Malaysian elegance, warm and authentic service and the ultimate in ultra-luxury.”