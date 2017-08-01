Oyo pledges $200,000 to help families impacted by coronavirus

Indian hospitality group Oyo has pledged US$200,000 to help families across South East Asia (SEA) impacted by the coronavirus epidemic.

The dedicated fund will cover Oyo partners and their family members who have contracted the virus.

Oyo SEA, Japan and Middle East CEO Dr. Mandar Vaidya revealed he and other senior members of the company will also donate a portion of their February salaries to the cause.

The fund is Oyo’s second in the battle against the virus, having recently setting up a fund of more than $140,000 in China to help infected employees.

Vaidya said: “Oyo is deeply concerned with the spread of Covid-19 and the impact it has on people and businesses in South East Asia. The hospitality industry has been impacted and we are also concerned with the impact Covid-19 has on our partners as they come to grips with the current situation.”

He adds, “Oyo stands in solidarity with all OYOprenuers and our partners in the region. Our effort reflects the organisation’s culture and values, which we hope, would spur others in the region to do their part during this challenging and uncertain time.”

“Oyo in South East Asia have benefited immensely from the support we have received from the people in this region. The fund is our way to return the love and support we’ve received, which we hope will go some way to help our partners recover from the effects of Covid-19,” concluded Mandar.