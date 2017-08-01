Pai Thai reopens following refurbishment

Thai F&B venue Pai Thai in Jumeirah Al Qasr has started to welcome back guests following a refurbishment project.

Renovations include a new interior inspired by the home of American businessman Jim Thompson, hailed for the revitalisation of the Thai silk industry. The venue has also received an indoor-outdoor bar area and Thai umbrella and candle decorations.

In terms of culinary offerings, two experiences have been introduced to mark the reopening. The first is The Rite of Siam brunch.

The brunch is served every Friday and Saturday from 12:30pm to 4pm, comprising sharing style dishes including marinated chicken sate, green papaya salad, green chicken curry and sticky rice with mango and coconut. The brunch package starts at AED195 with food or AED245 and AED395 for soft and house drinks respectively.

The 5 Tastes of Thailand meanwhile is a five-course set menu. The menu contains grilled prawns and lemongrass sewers, coconut prawn soup with mushroom and lemongrass, braised beef curry and seabass filet with garlic. The tasting menu is priced at AED295 per person, with an optional drinks pairing for AED200.

Commenting on the reopening, Sarood Hospitality group executive chief Ben Tobitt said: “To support our plans, our culinary team underwent an immersive exploration trip to Thailand to scout the best Thai ingredients and find additional dish and technique inspiration from across the country.”

He added: “The new concepts that are being introduced provides our guests with the same experience as our team had in the heart of Thailand, with a key focus on authenticity, ingredients and atmosphere.”