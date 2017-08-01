Report: UAE grows in popularity for Saudi millennials

The UAE is continuing to grow in popularity among Saudi Arabia’s millennial community according to Expedia Group.

The Group hailed Dubai’s diverse hospitality market for the popularity, saying that the growing number of hotels is driving down the price for high-end accommodation, bringing in more Saudis on both a long and short term basis.

Moreover, the rise of the short term rental industry in Dubai is giving Saudis an even larger range of options.

Expedia explained that Dubai is “further emphasising its priority on Saudi families, tourism campaigns and promotions.” It said that KSA has long remained a key focus for Dubai Tourism and nurturing Saudi visitors helps the UAE form valuable partnerships and integrated sales and marketing activations with the Kingdom.

According to Dubai Tourism, Saudi Arabia was one of the UAE’s top source markets last year, topped only by India with more than two million overnight visitors. The Kingdom brought over 1.6 million visitors last year, beating out the UK, Oman, China and Russia in terms of visitors to the emirate.