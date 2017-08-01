Rixos Bab Al Bahr launches experience-led packages

Ras Al Khaimah’s Rixos Bab Al Bahr resort has announced two experience-led packages for guests.

Guests who book a stay up until December 29 will receive a choice of two free tickets at either the Jebel Jais Flight experience or the Jebel Jais Zip Line Tour.

Set in the UAE’s highest mountain, guests can launch down the world’s longest zip line with the flight experience. At its fastest, guests will reach a speed of 150kph on the zip line. Meanwhile the Sky Tour package allows guest to go down a set of seven zip lines equating to a 5km distance and propelling users to a speed of 60kph.

The all-inclusive resort comprises a range of indoor and outdoor experiences, including Pilates and water sports. The property also houses its own spa, complete with various massage and Hamman treatments.

The RAK-based, 650-key hotel first opened in 2014, features 14 F&B venues and is located on the emirate’s Al Marjan Island.