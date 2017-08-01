Emirates celebrates 30 years of service to Riyadh

Hospitality
News
Emirates celebrates 30 years of service to Riyadh
The airline has carried more than eight million passengers on the route
Published: 24 February 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Dubai-based airline Emirates is celebrating 30 years of operation to KSA’s Riyadh this month.

The first Emirate flight between Dubai and Riyadh took place in February 1990, staring with two services a week with a Boeing 727 craft. In 1997, the service began using a larger Boeing 777 to meet growing demand.

Expanding again in 2009, the route between the two Arab hubs became daily, doubling operations in 2011 and later growing to three dailies in 2012 and four in 2013.

In its three decades of operation, the airline has carried more than eight million passengers on the route. The flights in the last five years have also carried more than 138,000 tonnes of cargo on the route, including chilled meats, electronics and general cargo.

Emirates SVP commercial operations Gulf, Middle East & Central Asia Adil Al Ghaith said: “Riyadh is a major market for Emirates in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and region. We are embarking on a real milestone as we celebrate 30 years of service to the Kingdom’s capital and we take great pride in the role we play in providing global connectivity both for business and leisure passengers through Dubai.”

Al Ghaith continued: “Over the past three decades, we have introduced new products to Riyadh and provided award-winning inflight and on ground experiences to travellers. We’ve operated a special one-off A380 service twice to Riyadh in celebration of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's National Day. We also showcased flagship Airbus A380 last year at the first ever Saudi International Airshow and we currently serve Riyadh with our ‘gamechanger’ Boeing 777-300ER and another daily flight with our iconic A380, which has proved very popular with customers.”

More than 63 Saudi Arabian nationals are employed across the Emirates Group. The airline currently offers 81 weekly nonstop flights from four Saudi Arabian airports to Dubai: Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah and Al Medina Al Munawarah.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ClassNK develops its Digital Grand Design 2030
    Construction of ENOC’s solar powered Service Station of the Future reaches 40%
      MENA smart grid investments to reach $17.6bn by 2027, says informa markets report
        Singapore’s Minister of Environment and Water Resources tours DEWA’s projects in clean and renewable energy
          ADDED and ADNOC ink in-country value agreement

            More related galleries

            Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
              Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2
                Pictures: Mercedes-Benz at the 11th General Police Equipment Exhibition & Conference, Frankfurt
                  Photos: Sustainable design in hospitality panel discussion
                    Photos: Day four at Gulfood 2020