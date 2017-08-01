HostMilano showcases business opportunities to Dubai audience

Ahead of its upcoming show to be held in 2021, HostMilano came to Dubai to showcase its advantages to Middle East representatives.

More than 200,000 visitors attended the 2019 trade show in Milan, with 40% of those international from 171 countries, and HostMilano held an event in Four Seasons DIFC to let next year’s potential customers know its objectives.

HostMilano aims to bring the most important brands from Italy and the rest of the world and match them up with the perfect target audience, including those from the Middle East.

Having increased its footfall +8% over 2017, the 2021 showing is set to bring the crème de la crème of global F&B together once more. Italian and international trade associations have increased their widespread promotion strategy and signed new partnerships with a focus on countries like the USA, Canada, and the Gulf.

Visitors to HostMilano can expect new products and services characterised by the most advanced technology, anticipating the trends that will then take hold across the world.

HostMilano’s role as a global innovation and design hub is emphasised by the Smart Label – Host Innovation Awards which at the last three editions have given more than 150 awards and 20 special recognitions.

The show will take place at FieroMIlano once more in 2021 between October 22-26.