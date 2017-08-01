Masala Bazaar opens in Park Regis Kris Kin Dubai

Masala Bazaar opens in Park Regis Kris Kin Dubai
The venue has been designed using the royal colours of the country
Published: 24 February 2020 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Five-star property Paris Regis Kris Kin Dubai has welcomed another F&B venue to its portfolio, the Indian eatery Masala Bazaar.

Masala Bazaar provides a modern take on traditional recipes from four of India’s regions.

Menu items include the murgh malai kofta (chicken dumplings) from the northwest, along with chingri malai curry (prawns with coconut and mustard) from the northeast. The southwestern teen mircha murgh consists of a spiced chicken and the Hyderabad mutton chop from India’s southeast comprises an onion masala.

Sticking closely to traditional dishes, the venue also serves a number of biryanis and kababs.

According to Park Regis Kris Kin, the venue has been designed using the royal colours of the country.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner the venue is open from 7 am to 10:30 am, followed by 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm and then 7 pm to 12 am.


