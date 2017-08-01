Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights launches Pancake Day pop-up

Hospitality
News
Published: 24 February 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights’ Café Social will set up its Waffles & Pancake Parlour for the occasion of Pancake Day.

During February 25, guests can create their own stack of waffles or mini pancakes, topping them with strawberries, ice cream or chocolate sauce. Access to the parlour is priced at AED25.

The venue will also offer its own menu of pancakes and waffles, including pancakes with berries, white and dark chocolate and strawberries or waffles with cream, strawberries, caramel and chocolate.

Café Social is the property’s lobby lounge, providing a range of breakfast choices, along with French cuisine, snacks and healthy meals. The venue also has a range of coffee beverages and mocktails for guests.
