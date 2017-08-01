Souk Madinat Jumeriah to host eco-friendly food festival

Souk Madinat Jumeriah has announced it will run an eco-friendly food festival from February 28 to March 7.

Homegrown@Souk will comprise two VeggiTech Markets, along with various F&B classes and an sustainability-focused Souk Restaurant Week.

VeggiTech will serve as a marketplace for guests to shop for locally-sourced and healthy produce which comes packaging-free or in plant-based packaging.

The week-long schedule of classes will provide sessions such as tomato and bruschetta classes, along with a herb and mocktail class, a class hosted by Perry & Blackwelder’s and a curry pairing masterclass at Ushna.

Both Trader Vic’s and McGettigan’s will run beverage-related classes for guests also.

A dine around food tour will take place, touring Taverna, Trattoria Toscana, The Meat Co. and Folly, while a similar beverage tour will include stops at Folly, Publique, Times Of Arabia, The Meat Co., Americano and Segreto.

The inaugural Souk Restaurant Week will offer a selection of curated menus to visitors, all of which will incorporate locally-sourced ingredients.

Participating venues include Folly by Nick and Scott, Americano, Ushna, Publique and Sergreto, all serving discounted menus showcasing the theme of Homegrown@Souk.

Dubai Retail and Sarood Hospitality MD Nicola Walsh said: “The Homegrown@Souk event has been conceived to showcase Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s credentials as a market-leading food and beverage destination with a conscience, and to build on its standing as one of Dubai’s most iconic leisure and entertainment-led retail destinations.”

Walsh added: “Dubai Retail is committed to far-reaching sustainability initiatives for the good of tomorrow, and activations such as Homegrown@Souk are a great opportunity to raise awareness and get us there one small step at a time.”