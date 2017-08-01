Souk Madinat Jumeriah to host eco-friendly food festival

Hospitality
News
Souk Madinat Jumeriah to host eco-friendly food festival
VeggiTech will serve as a marketplace for guests to shop for locally sourced and healthy produce
Published: 24 February 2020 - 9:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff

Souk Madinat Jumeriah has announced it will run an eco-friendly food festival from February 28 to March 7.

Homegrown@Souk will comprise two VeggiTech Markets, along with various F&B classes and an sustainability-focused Souk Restaurant Week.

VeggiTech will serve as a marketplace for guests to shop for locally-sourced and healthy produce which comes packaging-free or in plant-based packaging.

The week-long schedule of classes will provide sessions such as tomato and bruschetta classes, along with a herb and mocktail class, a class hosted by Perry & Blackwelder’s and a curry pairing masterclass at Ushna.

Both Trader Vic’s and McGettigan’s will run beverage-related classes for guests also.

A dine around food tour will take place, touring Taverna, Trattoria Toscana, The Meat Co. and Folly, while a similar beverage tour will include stops at Folly, Publique, Times Of Arabia, The Meat Co., Americano and Segreto.

The inaugural Souk Restaurant Week will offer a selection of curated menus to visitors, all of which will incorporate locally-sourced ingredients.

Participating venues include Folly by Nick and Scott, Americano, Ushna, Publique and Sergreto, all serving discounted menus showcasing the theme of Homegrown@Souk.

Dubai Retail and Sarood Hospitality MD Nicola Walsh said: “The Homegrown@Souk event has been conceived to showcase Souk Madinat Jumeirah’s credentials as a market-leading food and beverage destination with a conscience, and to build on its standing as one of Dubai’s most iconic leisure and entertainment-led retail destinations.”

Walsh added: “Dubai Retail is committed to far-reaching sustainability initiatives for the good of tomorrow, and activations such as Homegrown@Souk are a great opportunity to raise awareness and get us there one small step at a time.”
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

O-RAN Alliance and TIP to collaborate on open access for 5G
    ClassNK develops its Digital Grand Design 2030
      Construction of ENOC’s solar powered Service Station of the Future reaches 40%
        MENA smart grid investments to reach $17.6bn by 2027, says informa markets report
          Singapore’s Minister of Environment and Water Resources tours DEWA’s projects in clean and renewable energy

            More related galleries

            Pictures: The Goldhofer Stepstar semi lowloader
              Photos: Paros rooftop bar opens in Taj JLT
                Photos: Queens Grill relaunches at Queen Elizabeth 2
                  Pictures: Mercedes-Benz at the 11th General Police Equipment Exhibition & Conference, Frankfurt
                    Photos: Sustainable design in hospitality panel discussion