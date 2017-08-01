Taj Dubai’s Miss Tess offers Asian pancakes

In celebration of Pancake Day, Taj Dubai’s Miss Tess venue is offering guests a range of both sweet and savoury Asian pancakes.

Running until February 29, guests can try Korean, Japanese and Thai pancakes, ranging from Korean buchimgae, to Japanese okonomiyaki and Thai hoi tod.

For AED98 per person, guests can enjoy limitless pancakes, along with a drinks discount during the evenings.

Miss Test first opened its doors in Taj Dubai in 2017 and is inspired by the Asian street food scene, serving Korean, Thai, Chinese, Vietnamese and Japanese cuisines. Among its specialities are Korean BBQ, sushi and a number of spicy Thai soups and noodles.