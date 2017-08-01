Turkish Airlines to increase operations by 18%

In an effort to boost Turkey’s tourism market, Turkey Airlines will increase operations from international destinations to key tourism hubs in Turkey by 18% this year.

During the summer, the airline will operate 98 flights each week from 26 destinations to Antalya, İzmir, Dalaman and Bodum. The increase falls in line with a tourism protocol the airline signed with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism two years ago.

Services include 74 weekly flights from 20 destinations to Antalya, including 14 weekly flights from Moscow to Antalya. Services to Dalaman will increase to seven weekly flights from London, three from Moscow and two from Amman and Kiev.

Four weekly flights to Bodrum-Milas will be operated, flying from London, Kuwait and Munich. Finally, İzmir will receive five weekly flights from Berlin, Munich, Dusseldorf, Hamburg and Kuwait.

Turkish Airlines chairman of the board and the executive committee M. İlker Aycı stated; “Here at the meeting point of Europe and Asia, we possess a land that offers unforgettable memories with its unparalleled beauty. The direct tourism protocol we signed with our Ministry of Culture and Tourism two years ago opened new ways for our international guests to discover these wonders as well.”

He continued: We carry our guests to heavenly holiday spots in a few hours especially if they are coming from Europe or Middle East. The demand for these flights has been steadily increasing over the course of last two years. With the contributions of our new strategy, our country hosted a record number of tourists last year. We are committed to continue and increase our contributions to our country’s tourism sector and its economy. We believe that our new flights will be carrying new tourists and new records on their wings as well.”